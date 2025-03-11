Previous
freshly painted raised beds 11mar25 by aimeebarr
freshly painted raised beds 11mar25

Started to tidy up the garden now, ready for some new plants
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
