Striding out night hike by aimeebarr
15 / 365

Striding out night hike

Seven mile night hike, two miles in, sun is setting
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
4% complete

Sue B
Oh my goodness, hope all went well. It looks as though there was a beautiful sunset.
March 14th, 2025  
