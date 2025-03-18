Previous
the view from my back garden 18mar25 by aimeebarr
the view from my back garden 18mar25

I rested my phone on our back fence, to capture the neighbours back gardens. It is just before 7am, it is cold. I like the glow of the sky, the moon is just visible. I like the old brick wall also.
