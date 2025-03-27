Previous
Dolomite cave in watercolour 27mar25 by aimeebarr
Dolomite cave in watercolour 27mar25

Had a go at painting some mountains and a lake, framing from inside a cave. Used some artistic licence.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
7% complete

