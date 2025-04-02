Sign up
Underground tunnel
A wall in a tunnel next to where the Cornish miners entered the shaft to travel down. A copper and tin mine that finished production in 1930. Taken over by the National trust.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Aimee Ann
@aimeebarr
Views
0
365
moto g(9) play
2nd April 2025 11:43am
