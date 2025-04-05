Previous
Handmade chocolates by aimeebarr
38 / 365

Handmade chocolates

A lovely gift. Coffee, praline, raspberry and banana rum flavours (blue). Delicious!
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact