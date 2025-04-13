Previous
Beads...lots by aimeebarr
46 / 365

Beads...lots

I have been sorting out my mother in law's beads today. All colours and shapes, beautiful. Still not finished
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
ByBri
You have been busy..
April 13th, 2025  
