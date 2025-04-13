Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
Beads...lots
I have been sorting out my mother in law's beads today. All colours and shapes, beautiful. Still not finished
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
1
0
Aimee Ann
@aimeebarr
46
photos
5
followers
5
following
12% complete
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) play
Taken
13th April 2025 4:30pm
ByBri
You have been busy..
April 13th, 2025
