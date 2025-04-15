Previous
Hartshorne 15apr25 by aimeebarr
Hartshorne 15apr25

Out and about with a walking group in the blue bell woods today. Lovely trees and interesting rocky outcrop.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
