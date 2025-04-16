Previous
Natural beauty 16apr25 by aimeebarr
49 / 365

Natural beauty 16apr25

This is an opal from Andamooka, Austrailia. Love the variety of colours. It is not quite an inch in height. These opals vary in their colour combinations.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact