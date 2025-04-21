Previous
Daphne 'Eternal Fragrance ' by aimeebarr
54 / 365

Daphne 'Eternal Fragrance '

A small shrub, to be put in the garden later. In memory of a close family member. Delighted with the pink flowers that have opened in the last few days.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
