54 / 365
Daphne 'Eternal Fragrance '
A small shrub, to be put in the garden later. In memory of a close family member. Delighted with the pink flowers that have opened in the last few days.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Aimee Ann
0
365
moto g(9) play
21st April 2025 4:33pm
Public
pink
