'jaunty' house 22apr25 by aimeebarr
55 / 365

'jaunty' house 22apr25

This is one of my recycled wood houses that I have made. (old fence panel). On the other side is a pile of sticks, and a wheatsheaf
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
Aimee Ann
April 22nd, 2025  
