willow basket 24apr25 by aimeebarr
willow basket 24apr25

I made this basket at a one day workshop at RHS Wisley a while back. I am pleased with the result. Love using natural materials to create something useful.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
ByBri
looks like a proper job, well done
April 24th, 2025  
