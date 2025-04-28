Previous
Lemon tulips opening up this morning by aimeebarr
61 / 365

Lemon tulips opening up this morning

Lovely surprise - forgot I even planted them
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
16% complete

