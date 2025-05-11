Previous
Homemade Victoria Sponge cake 11may25 by aimeebarr
Homemade Victoria Sponge cake 11may25

I went along to a local village hall plant sale. Cake and tea was on offer... I love homemade cake. Sat for nearly an hour with two lovely ladies, who I had never met before. Great morning event.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Aimee Ann

