Lunch out by aimeebarr
Lunch out

Three course meal at a local training restaurant. Starters, Asparagus , ham, poached egg, and wild garlic dressing. My partner had Glamorgan sausage (cheese and leeks in breadcrumbs) with tomato chutney. As usual, an excellent meal.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
