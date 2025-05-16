Sign up
79 / 365
Lunch out
Three course meal at a local training restaurant. Starters, Asparagus , ham, poached egg, and wild garlic dressing. My partner had Glamorgan sausage (cheese and leeks in breadcrumbs) with tomato chutney. As usual, an excellent meal.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Aimee Ann
@aimeebarr
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) play
Taken
16th May 2025 12:26pm
Tags
food
