unusual foxglove by aimeebarr
87 / 365

unusual foxglove

This is a mutant foxglove in my garden. It has developed an open flower at the top. It is quite unusual, this outcome is called 'fasciation' and it does occur in other flowers too.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
