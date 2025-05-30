Previous
Sealed time capsule by aimeebarr
Sealed time capsule

This is a 30 year sealed time capsule, which is in a local woodland. To be opened in the year 2037. The items in it were chosen by a local social housing group and a local primary school. The rock is placed to seal access to the capsule
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
