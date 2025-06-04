Previous
Trip to the Malvern Hills 4june2025 by aimeebarr
Trip to the Malvern Hills 4june2025

Went with a local running group, by mini bus to the Malvern Hills, 80 miles away. Did some walking and running. 7 miles. Great trip.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
