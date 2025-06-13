Previous
Broombriggs Community Orchard by aimeebarr
107 / 365

Broombriggs Community Orchard

Different zones for each fruit; plums, cherries, apples, pears and damsons. I will visit again in a few weeks and check if any of the fruit are ready for picking. Lovely to sit on the provided picnic benches to enjoy being surrounded by fruit trees.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact