Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
109 / 365
Textile Degree display
We enjoyed walking around the end of year, student degree show. We mainly saw, product design, fine art, and my favourite is the textiles. All in all a very enjoyable event.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aimee Ann
@aimeebarr
109
photos
12
followers
6
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) play
Taken
15th June 2025 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close