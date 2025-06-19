Previous
California poppies by aimeebarr
California poppies

I sowed seeds in 2020, and had lots of these for a couple of summers. They seem to have reappeared again this year. So pleased to welcome them back. So cheery in the sunshine.
Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
