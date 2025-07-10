Previous
Asiatic Lilies by aimeebarr
133 / 365

Asiatic Lilies

These bulbs were put in this pot in 2023. They have come through each year without my help. Very pleased!
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact