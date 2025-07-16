Previous
My surprise Sea Holly by aimeebarr
139 / 365

My surprise Sea Holly

Eryngium plant seeds put in 2 or 3 years ago, but never took...but they have now showed up in my dogwood shrub, when cutting it back. Brilliant!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
