Insects galore by aimeebarr
147 / 365

Insects galore

The children at this 'prep' school, have decorated the front with ladybirds, dragonflies, bumble bees and more. A lovely display
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
