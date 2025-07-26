Sign up
149 / 365
Parkrun and blackberry picking in the rain
5k run in the rain this morning, then picked a bag of blackberries...could become a thing, while they are in season
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Aimee Ann
@aimeebarr
Brian
ace
Yum. I love blackberries. Beautiful capture
July 26th, 2025
