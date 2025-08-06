Previous
The Great British Beer Festival NEC Birmingham by aimeebarr
The Great British Beer Festival NEC Birmingham

A CAMRA event today. Almost had a whole bar to myself (no or low alcohol), as there was a few hundred real ales to choose from for enthusiasts. I was the DD. Great afternoon, great crowd.
