First attempt at a tiger by aimeebarr
164 / 365

First attempt at a tiger

Used watercolour for the tiger. Obviously for improvement I need to put in more practice...but fairly happy for now
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
44% complete

