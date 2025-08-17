Previous
Cyanotype and lino printing at Purbeck Valley Folk Festival by aimeebarr
Cyanotype and lino printing at Purbeck Valley Folk Festival

Using a sun reactive paper to create quick 'blue prints' and I cut my own lino stamp for printing. Simple, but effective. Lovely to try new crafts at Purbeck festival
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
