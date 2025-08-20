Previous
Braver than me by aimeebarr
174 / 365

Braver than me

Out in the Peak District on a challenging hike with a walking group. I declined climbing on the rock stack. Dove Stones Reservoir and Saddleworth Moors, worth the challenge
20th August 2025

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
