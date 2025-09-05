Previous
Seaglass card making workshop by aimeebarr
Seaglass card making workshop

I joined my arty friend for a two hour card making session, using mainly pieces of seaglass, fine point pens and printing stamps. Very enjoyable.
Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
