Previous
Sgwd yr eira Waterfall in Brecon Beacons by aimeebarr
195 / 365

Sgwd yr eira Waterfall in Brecon Beacons

This is a magnificent waterfall in Wales. I have taken the photo from inside the waterfall. It looked really wet and slippery on the rocks, but I am proud of myself for going behind the watery curtain...a first for me
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact