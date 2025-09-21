Previous
River Derwent this morning by aimeebarr
River Derwent this morning

Taken from our hotel grounds. Promising to be no rain today
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
ByBri
What a gorgeous view to wake up to, love the partial framing. Great shot,fav..
September 21st, 2025  
Elizabeth Hanna
Beauty.
September 21st, 2025  
