Early morning shot from the edge of Derwent Water by aimeebarr
207 / 365

Early morning shot from the edge of Derwent Water

I was amazed at the mist on the water this morning. If you look carefully you can still make out boats and mountains
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
56% complete

