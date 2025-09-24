Sign up
209 / 365
Calendula
Been away for a few days, and the Calendula has come through after the rain. Pleased with the new fresh flowers in our garden
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Aimee Ann
@aimeebarr
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) play
Taken
24th September 2025 4:23pm
