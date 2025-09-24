Previous
Calendula by aimeebarr
209 / 365

Calendula

Been away for a few days, and the Calendula has come through after the rain. Pleased with the new fresh flowers in our garden
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
