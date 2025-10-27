Previous
Helios exhibition at Keddleston Hall by aimeebarr
240 / 365

Helios exhibition at Keddleston Hall

It was interesting to see the 'sun', in it's detail. Children lay underneath it on bean bags. I have seen the Moon and Mars exhibitions before, but in cathedrals where the ceilings are much higher.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
