Troon, Scotland by aimeebarr
245 / 365

Troon, Scotland

This photo was taken from the promenade this morning. Rainy, windy, on and off. Amazing to watch the sea from the safety of the shoreline
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
