Brig O'Doon Hotel by aimeebarr
Brig O'Doon Hotel

Photo was taken from Brig O'Doon (bridge over the River Doon). Made famous by poet Robert Burns . In the photo is the Robert Burns monument which was built after his death. We climbed the steps to the top of this tower this morning.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
Photo Details

November 2nd, 2025  
