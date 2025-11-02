Sign up
Previous
246 / 365
Brig O'Doon Hotel
Photo was taken from Brig O'Doon (bridge over the River Doon). Made famous by poet Robert Burns . In the photo is the Robert Burns monument which was built after his death. We climbed the steps to the top of this tower this morning.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
1
1
Aimee Ann
@aimeebarr
Views
1
Comments
1
1
365
Camera
moto g(9) play
Taken
2nd November 2025 1:16pm
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful scene and capture fav
November 2nd, 2025
