Malham Cove, Yorkshire by aimeebarr
Malham Cove, Yorkshire

On the Pennine Way route
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this impressive location. It must have been even more spectacular in the past when water flowed over it!

Ian
December 7th, 2025  
