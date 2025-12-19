Previous
Old John, highest point in Bradgate Park by aimeebarr
290 / 365

Old John, highest point in Bradgate Park

Lovely four mile morning walk. Some of the trees are 800 years old.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact