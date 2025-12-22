Previous
work in progress by aimeebarr
293 / 365

work in progress

Charcoal sketch. Relates to yesterday's photo
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
80% complete

ByBri
Nice work, where you at a workshop/ class event?
December 22nd, 2025  
Aimee Ann
@bricam No, my next workshop is the end of January (animals). My son was illustrating charcoal techniques
December 22nd, 2025  
