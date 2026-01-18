Previous
Calm after the storm. View from our balcony by aimeebarr
320 / 365

Calm after the storm. View from our balcony

We were walking through a forest up in the mountain today. Weather was very wet and windy. After two miles only, and a quick coffee and a honey rum, the vote decided that we should just come back to hotel.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Aimee Ann

@aimeebarr
