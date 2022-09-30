Previous
Next
Day 2 - Figurine by airazaneo
2 / 365

Day 2 - Figurine

Way too unorganised today so attempted to take a photograph of a figurine using a galaxy lamp to create some bokeh.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Bec

@airazaneo
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise