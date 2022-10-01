Previous
Next
Day 3 - Fresh Baked Bread by airazaneo
3 / 365

Day 3 - Fresh Baked Bread

A mini no-knead multigrain loaf of bread baked fresh this morning for breakfast.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Bec

@airazaneo
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise