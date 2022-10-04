Previous
Day 6 - Tibetan Singing Bowl by airazaneo
6 / 365

Day 6 - Tibetan Singing Bowl

Attempting long exposures in dim light featuring a full moon Tibetan singing bowl obtained in Kathmandu, Nepal
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Bec

@airazaneo
