Day 21 - Wilson and his broken leg by aitchjay
Day 21 - Wilson and his broken leg

We went to x-ray and it looks good. The bandage stays off now and he can officially go into the big box. The next examination is at the end of December.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Heike

@aitchjay
I miss traveling and now finally, just before the next trip after an infinitely long 2 years, which I hope will not be canceled, I...
