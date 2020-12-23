Previous
COVID Christmas by aj24photo
84 / 365

COVID Christmas

23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

@aj24photo
Julie
Maybe erase the camera top left and this is actually a great set up.
December 23rd, 2020  
Adam Janoušek
@jaffacake Julie - thank you for your comment. However, this photo is supposed to be an allegory on current situation (lockdown, no christmas markets, curfews) and thus the camera is an essential part of the image.
December 23rd, 2020  
