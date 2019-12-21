Previous
Flashback #1 - 'Piety' by ajisaac
Photo 1464

Flashback #1 - 'Piety'

The 'Temple of Peity' in Studley Royal Water Garden, Yorkshire, part of Studley Park, now designated a World Heritage Site.

This shot is a 'flashback' to 2013 when I visited the area.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

ajisaac

ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Photo Details

