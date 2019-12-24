Sign up
Photo 1471
Dig that dag
'Dig that dag' being the customised 'The Three Daggers' pub van, here parked up on Christmas Eve outside the pub.
Hired out for social events like weddings, bbq's etc. its the fun in the sun thing to do.
But as its Christmas Eve a pint of home brewed Three Daggers Ale inside is just the winters ticket!
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Photo Details
Tags
mirror
,
outside
,
street
,
glass
,
color
,
lines
,
outdoors
,
bricks
,
pavement
,
metal
,
van
,
wheel
,
patterns
,
wheels
,
custom
,
cool
,
colour
,
radiator
,
hip
,
metallic
,
motor
,
trendy
,
customised
Judith Johnson
A super capture of the iconic old caravan
January 27th, 2020
