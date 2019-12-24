Previous
Dig that dag by ajisaac
Photo 1471

Dig that dag

'Dig that dag' being the customised 'The Three Daggers' pub van, here parked up on Christmas Eve outside the pub.

Hired out for social events like weddings, bbq's etc. its the fun in the sun thing to do.

But as its Christmas Eve a pint of home brewed Three Daggers Ale inside is just the winters ticket!
Judith Johnson
A super capture of the iconic old caravan
January 27th, 2020  
