Previous
Next
Holy Trinity Christmas Day by ajisaac
Photo 1471

Holy Trinity Christmas Day

Would you believe it is Christmas Day - what sunshine!

This is a shot of Holy Trinity Church, Trowbridge, a Grade II* listed 19th-century Church of England church in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, which had parish church status until 2011.

It is commonly known in Trowbridge as ‘The Church on the Roundabout’, as it is encircled by a one-way traffic system.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
405% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise