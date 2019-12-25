Holy Trinity Christmas Day

Would you believe it is Christmas Day - what sunshine!



This is a shot of Holy Trinity Church, Trowbridge, a Grade II* listed 19th-century Church of England church in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, which had parish church status until 2011.



It is commonly known in Trowbridge as ‘The Church on the Roundabout’, as it is encircled by a one-way traffic system.