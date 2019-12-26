Previous
Fading Facade by ajisaac
Photo 1472

Fading Facade

This facade on one of the old Bowyers 'sausage factory' continues to fade while the owner seeks to find a developer wanting to take on the site.

Vacant since 2007 - come on somebody!
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

ajisaac

@ajisaac
