Photo 1472
Fading Facade
This facade on one of the old Bowyers 'sausage factory' continues to fade while the owner seeks to find a developer wanting to take on the site.
Vacant since 2007 - come on somebody!
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1480
photos
61
followers
80
following
405% complete
View this month »
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th December 2019 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
architecture
,
wall
,
urban
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
fading
,
facade
,
heritage
,
walling
